Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,808,000 after acquiring an additional 147,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,777,000 after acquiring an additional 284,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,082,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,202,000 after acquiring an additional 566,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

