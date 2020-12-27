Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.81. Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 8,542 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.81 million and a P/E ratio of -87.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

