Amon Trading Up 57.7% Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Amon has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $26,956.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00280535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02014569 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

