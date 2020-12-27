Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 289,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,701. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

