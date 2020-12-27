Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce $127.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.75 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $139.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $527.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.41 million to $538.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.66 million, with estimates ranging from $493.05 million to $520.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,986,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 260,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 527,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,014. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

