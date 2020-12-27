Analysts Anticipate Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The business had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 806,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,999. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

