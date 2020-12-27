Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.48.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 1,477,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,732. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

