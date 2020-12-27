Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.38). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $62.14 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $135,883.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

