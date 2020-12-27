Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.38). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $62.14 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $135,883.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.