Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. TheStreet raised shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $263,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 130.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 209,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 208.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 176,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 150,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 118.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 273,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 148,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.