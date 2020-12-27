Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Noodles & Company posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.