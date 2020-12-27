Analysts Anticipate Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Proteostasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on PTI. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 69,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTI traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. 59,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,495. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.16.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

