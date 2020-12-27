Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $506,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $13,730,999. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after buying an additional 454,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,750,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,670,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after buying an additional 201,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 619,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,244,000 after buying an additional 53,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

