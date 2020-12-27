Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.77 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of UAL opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

