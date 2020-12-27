Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $794.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 529,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

