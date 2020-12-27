Analysts Expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Neogen reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NEOG opened at $80.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.69.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7,356.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 273,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neogen by 33.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at $5,844,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

