Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Welbilt by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,791. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 307.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

