Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post $1.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 319,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,450. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.