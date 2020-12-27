Analysts Set Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Target Price at $2.33

Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

