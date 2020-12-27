Analysts Set Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) PT at $9.98

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,936,000 after buying an additional 283,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 360,817 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,564,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 289,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

GLUU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 835,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,515. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

