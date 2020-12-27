Analysts Set Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $46.48

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. 3,715,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

