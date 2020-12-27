Analysts Set Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Price Target at $20.22

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 897,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $15,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 42.6% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 2,390.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 624,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 599,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

