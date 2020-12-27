Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $62.37

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

QSR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 267,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,051. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,149 shares of company stock worth $11,261,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,491,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

