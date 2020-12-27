Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,466 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $56,860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $13,808,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 240,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.97 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

