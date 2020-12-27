Analysts Set Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Target Price at $40.75

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

