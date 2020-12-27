Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $112.54

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 237,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

