Analyzing FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get FFBW alerts:

15.1% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of FFBW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFBW and Community First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $12.28 million 6.23 $1.56 million N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $16.64 million 4.49 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

FFBW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community First Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FFBW and Community First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A Community First Bancshares 6.93% 2.54% 0.29%

Summary

Community First Bancshares beats FFBW on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin; and an office in the Bay View neighborhood on Milwaukee's south side. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.