Analyzing Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) & New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21% New Concept Energy 533.42% -6.01% -3.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and New Concept Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion 5.79 -$128.24 million $0.03 1,245.33 New Concept Energy $590,000.00 15.57 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Oasis Petroleum Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

