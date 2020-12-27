AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of AOWDF opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AO World has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.11.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

