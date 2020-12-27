APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. 266,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. APi Group has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,511,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in APi Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in APi Group by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 628,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

