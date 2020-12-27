APIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, APIX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $196,976.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can now be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00126849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00623452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00155814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00322541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056263 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016224 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

