Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 299.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

