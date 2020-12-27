Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 89,277 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 613,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

