AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 62,331 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 162.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 274.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 103,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cars.com by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.