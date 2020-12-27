AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after buying an additional 78,872 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,225,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,209 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,411.10 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

