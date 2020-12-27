AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 354.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.