AQR Capital Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,883 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $310,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213 shares in the company, valued at $16,582.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,244 shares of company stock worth $8,167,198. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

