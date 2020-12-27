AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,983,454 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,983,454 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

