AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 34,554 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

IR opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

