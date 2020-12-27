AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,821 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

