AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,240 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The GEO Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The GEO Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 579,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

