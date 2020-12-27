ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.44. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 86,378 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $159,434.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,996.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,374 shares of company stock worth $473,657 in the last three months. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 227,364 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

