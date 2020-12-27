Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,287.76 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Arion has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $57,287.76 and approximately $13.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00178474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00326032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,381,690 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.