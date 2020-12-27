Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) & CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Critical Contrast

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and CLST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.67% 11.49% 3.49% CLST N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arrow Electronics and CLST, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 6 2 0 2.25 CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $75.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.26%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than CLST.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Electronics and CLST’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.25 -$204.09 million $7.55 12.86 CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CLST has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrow Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLST has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CLST shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats CLST on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

