Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AROW. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 324.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

