Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

