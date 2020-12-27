aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

LIFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 96,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,317. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

