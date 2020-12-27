Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNS. ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 161.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

