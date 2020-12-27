Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $7,315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $29,558,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 140,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,705. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

