Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of CVE VIV opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Avivagen Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter.

About Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

