Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $976.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

